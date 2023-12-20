Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 212,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
