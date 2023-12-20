Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 232,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

