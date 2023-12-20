CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.21 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in General Electric by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.75. 261,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37. General Electric has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

