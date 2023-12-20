ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Cut by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in ONEOK by 15.9% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 50.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. 113,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,802. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

