Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 3.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $54,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

