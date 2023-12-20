Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $181.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

