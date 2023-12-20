Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,519 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $187.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

