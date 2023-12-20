Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,113,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,979 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 45.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $410,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

