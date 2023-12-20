Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

NYSE ORCL opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

