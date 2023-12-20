Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

