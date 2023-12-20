Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1,011.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.