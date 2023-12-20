Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

