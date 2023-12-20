Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.40 and a 200 day moving average of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $438.22.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
