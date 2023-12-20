Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $406.55 and last traded at $406.22, with a volume of 17123687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

