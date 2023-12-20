Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $406.55 and last traded at $406.22, with a volume of 17123687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.34.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.39.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
