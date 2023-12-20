Patten Group Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

