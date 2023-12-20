Patten Group Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $133.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

