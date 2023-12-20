Patten Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

