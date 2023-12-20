BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. 27,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,444. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

