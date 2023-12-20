Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

