Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. 128,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

