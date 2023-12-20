TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. Peloton Interactive makes up 1.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON remained flat at $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,764,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,365,911. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

