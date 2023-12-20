Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 4,412 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,807,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.20.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

