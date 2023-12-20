Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 5,488 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $558.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.