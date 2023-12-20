Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 11,014 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $308.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.35, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

