A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.46. 330,006 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

