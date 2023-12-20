Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $30.18 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 6,539.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 898,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,189 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $30,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHSC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. 22,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,447. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

