Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,744 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

