Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $16.35 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 441,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 1,386,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,109,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

