Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.66 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of DocuSign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 802,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,604. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,902 shares of company stock valued at $30,514,202. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

