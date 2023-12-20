Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,422 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOC traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $461.19. 41,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

