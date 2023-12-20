Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,894,250 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 5,141.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894,250 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.28% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $41,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 737.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 130,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.69.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.