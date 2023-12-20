Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,894,250 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 5,141.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894,250 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.28% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $41,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 737.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 130,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.69.
About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The truth behind small-cap stocks and a dovish Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.