Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading Up 0.8 %

URTY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 740,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

