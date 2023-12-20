Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

