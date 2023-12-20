Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BABA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,207,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542,244. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.