Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 796 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

DKNG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,171 shares of company stock worth $79,208,883 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

