Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIG opened at $170.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

