Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 2,852 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $827,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. 160,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,715. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

