Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. 757,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,298. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

