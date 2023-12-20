Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 784 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after buying an additional 450,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

