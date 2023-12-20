Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.22 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $797.31. The stock had a trading volume of 74,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

