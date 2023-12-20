Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.79. 99,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,865. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $237.47 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

