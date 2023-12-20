iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,773,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 74,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.