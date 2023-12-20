iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Mayport LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,485,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.92. 637,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

