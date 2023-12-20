Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 1,894,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

