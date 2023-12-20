Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 83,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $510,970.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,828.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.30. 30,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,100. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.66 and a 52 week high of $196.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

