iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. 419,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,924. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

