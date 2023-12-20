Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Arch Resources worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ARCH traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $166.48. 43,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,187. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.