Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 502 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

BATS:HYD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,608 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

