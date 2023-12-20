AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 3,681 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

