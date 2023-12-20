Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.